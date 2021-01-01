Women's Striped Comfort Bikini Underwear - Auden Gray M

Every intimates collection needs a simple, reliable pair of underwear, and the Comfort Bikini from Auden™ is just that with its classic design and comfortable construction. The bikini cut offers ample coverage for secure wear, but still provides a sleek silhouette for easy movement so you can go about your day uninhibited. The fabric blend consists of soft, breathable material along with 100percent cotton jersey lining for a delectably comfy feel against your skin, lending itself beautifully to prolonged wear — because your comfort is only as good as your first layer. A full waistband elastic rounds out the piece with a stretchy yet snug fit, letting you go about your day in distraction-free style. Color: Gray/Striped. Gender: female. Age Group: adult.