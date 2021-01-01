From all in motion
Women's Stretch Woven Dress - All in Motion Green Olive XXL
Why we're ALL IN: The ease of a wear-and-go dress couples with a breezy fit and thoughtful details for an everyday active piece you'll love. Lightweight fabric offers a barely-there feel that?s easy to move in with four-way stretch, and an elastic waistband with drawstring lets you adjust the fit and look to your liking. Moisture-wicking properties are built in for a fresh and cool feel, complete with a quick-dry finish and smooth jersey lining enhancing the comfy design. You can get the hands-free convenience you desire with side pockets and an additional zippered pocket for concealed storage of valuables, and take your activity outdoors with UPF 50+ rated material lending ample sun protection. It?s easy to keep your look polished with wrinkle-resistant fabric, and curved hems finish the piece with refined appeal. When families come together to discover the joy of staying active, All in Motion is there to make it easy and comfortable to embrace a bustling lifestyle. From running errands to running intervals, the collection AIMs to propel you forward with thoughtfully designed pieces that fit and feel great? movement is the core of this performance line, with a 100percent satisfaction guarantee. Size: XXL. Color: Green Olive. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Recycled Polyester.