DOLCE & GABBANA Women's Strapless Draped Stretch-Satin Mini Dress - Black - Size 46 (12)

Elegantly draped with an asymmetric sash design, this strapless midi dress is defined by its sumptuous Italian stretch-satin fabrication. Strapless Concealed back zip Front draping Stretch silk lining Silk Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 33" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Mediterranean-inspired prints and luxe silhouettes. Selloff Women's - S/o W Designer Sportswea > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. DOLCE & GABBANA. Color: Black. Size: 46 (12).