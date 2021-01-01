Women's Sterling Silver 0.8mm Herringbone Necklace

Advertisement
Stylish and eye-catching DC snake silver necklace ensures the utmost brightness when displayed on one's skin, thanks to the diamond-cut finish. The traditional herringbone chain has been revisited to be given a more contemporary and stylish look. One of the most refined basic silver chain styles of all times, this 100 percent made in Italy herringbone reaches the peaks of the highest quality and durability, always keeping an eye on the ultimate fashion trends. Measures 3.35 grams in weight, clasp is a spring ring. In order to ensure the longest product durability, silver is treated with IT-Prolux, a revolutionary anti-tarnish formula researched and developed in Italy. This herringbone necklace has been embellished with diamond-cut finish, so as to give it the utmost brilliant look. Thanks to this, it can be worn solo or in combination with other necklaces.