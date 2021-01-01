From latelita
Women's White Star Huggie Hoop Rose Gold LATELITA
Be Inspired by our beautifully styled star huggie hoop earrings that sparkle with handset white zirconia. Pretty and petite, these hoop earrings are adorned along the front edge with white zirconia with a removable zircon adorned open star motif, that moves freely along the hoop. These pretty hoops are hinged for ease of application and hug the earlobe for an elegant, understated aesthetic making them perfect for those who covet delicate jewellery with added sparkle. Perfect from daytime to evening wear 925 sterling silver dipped in 22ct rosegold. White zircon. Packaging: This item is presented in Latelita London signature packaging Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray.