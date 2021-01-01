Trina Turk Women's Standard Shirred Side Hipster Pant Bikini Swimsuit Bottom, Midnight/Key Solids, 2

DESIGNER SUMMER SWIMWEAR — The Trina Turk getaway solids shirred side hipster swim bottom is a simple yet sexy piece that shows off your curves. These sophisticated swim bottoms are the perfect go-to for the beach, pool party, or summer cruise FIGURE FLATTERING STYLE — The side ruching at the hip and low rise design allow for a feminine and sexy fit. The back offers moderate coverage for poolside confidence MULTI COLORS — Choose from the color option that best fits your style, or pick one of each to mix and match CUSTOMIZE YOUR SIZE — Consult our fit guide by clicking “Size Chart” above to determine which size will fit you best FOR MORE OPTIONS — Click our logo above to visit our store page and view other styles within this collection!