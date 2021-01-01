Hobie Women's Standard Ruffled Solid Hipster Bikini Bottom, Papaya, S

Advertisement
DESIGNER SUMMER SWIMWEAR — This ruffled bikini swim bottom by Hobie Juniors is the perfect go-to for your beach ensemble. This matching bottom offers moderate coverage and catches the eye with a charming ruffle hemline FIGURE FLATTERING STYLE — The classic hipster offers moderate coverage in back, and a mid-rise fit, so you can swim with no worries SOLID MULTI COLORS — Choose from the color option that best fits your style, or pick one of each to mix and match CUSTOMIZE YOUR SIZE — Consult our fit guide by clicking “Size Chart” above to determine which size will fit you best FOR MORE OPTIONS — Click our logo above to visit our store page and view this Hobie Juniors bikini swim bottom and other styles within the Solids collection!