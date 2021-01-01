BCBGeneration Women's Standard High Neck One Piece Swimsuit, Peacock, X-Large

Advertisement
DESIGNER SUMMER SWIMWEAR — The BCBGeneration high-neck one-piece swimsuit is a sleek, classic one-piece that shows off your curves. This sophisticated suit is the perfect go-to for the beach, pool party, or summer cruise. A flirty zipper at the front allows for individual coverage, while removable cups, and adjustable cross-back straps pave the way to stylish comfort. Kendall cut bottom coverage ONE-PIECE CUT — The classic and sleek one-piece cut covers any worry spots while enhancing your natural curves COLOR TREND DESIGN — Show off your summer tan in this trendy swim item that features a chic deep color block design CUSTOMIZE YOUR SIZE — Consult our fit guide by clicking “Size Chart” above to determine which size will fit you best FOR MORE OPTIONS — Click our logo above to visit our store page and view this BCBGeneration one-piece swimsuit and other styles within the Around the Block collection!