Nautica Women's Standard Grommet Lattice Tankini, Deep Sea, Extra Large

Advertisement
GROMMETT LATTICE TANKINI: Wear with our matching bikini bottoms or solid bottoms; wear it with a bikini bottom or a swim skirt for a more active/sportswear look QUICK DRY: Fabric dries at a rapid pace GREAT FIT: Our suits fit true to size and are designed to stay in place while you move. WASH: Nautica swimwear is machine washable, but we recommend hand washing as it helps keep the color of the fabric and the shape of the suit looking newer and it will last longer. Hang dry. NAUTICA: Is a leading global lifestyle brand, founded in 1983, well-known for their classic American sportswear. Inspired by the word "nautical", Nautica's clothing truly embraces the joy of the water with multiple styles, prints & colors.