From trina turk
Trina Turk Women's Standard Caftan Swim Cover-Up, White, S
Advertisement
DESIGNER SUMMER SWIMWEAR — This caftan by Trina Turk was made for a free spirit. The loose fit is chic and comfortable over your swimwear, as you lounge poolside SWIMWEAR COVER-UP — This trendy item can be worn over your suit at the pool party or at the beach for discreet coverage and comfort. Wear it as you come up for air, or on the way to take a dip. This item can also be sported as a chic summer garment with or without your swimwear BOLD DETAILS — Show off your summer tan in this trendy swim item that features a unique design, and a flattering cut CUSTOMIZE YOUR SIZE — Consult our fit guide by clicking “Size Chart” above to determine which size will fit you best FOR MORE OPTIONS — Click our logo above to visit our store page and view the Trina Turk caftan swimwear cover-up and other styles within the Bird of Paradise collection!