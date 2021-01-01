From 24th & ocean
24th & Ocean Women's Standard Banded Halter Hipster Bikini Swimsuit Top, Navy//Mosaic Tile, S
Advertisement
DESIGNER SUMMER SWIMWEAR — This surplice swim halter bra by 24th & Ocean crosses over into beach day bliss. The ornate mosaic print is charming, and a halter cut with adjustable ties give you a laid back feel. The v-neck surplice feature shows your curves just enough. Removable cups offer versatility FIGURE FLATTERING STYLE — The self-tie lifting halter design allows for customization of fit and confidence in and out of the pool STUNNING GEOMETRIC PRINT — Show off your summer tan in this trendy swim item that features an ornate, mosaic design with cool ocean-blue tones CUSTOMIZE YOUR SIZE — Consult our fit guide by clicking “Size Chart” above to determine which size will fit you best FOR MORE OPTIONS — Click our logo above to visit our store page and view this 24th & Ocean bikini swim top and other styles within the Mosaic Tile collection!