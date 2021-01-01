Tommy Hilfiger Women's Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Strap, Pink, 20 (Model: 1782367)

BLOOMING STYLE: A casual slim watch with floral inspirations. The dial features a sunray floral texture with iconic Tommy elements. QUALITY MATERIALS: Women's 40 mm stainless steel case, blush sunray dial with a blush leather strap. QUARTZ ACCURACY: Quartz movement provides precise timekeeping and minimal maintenance for a reliable and worry-free timepiece. DURABLE MINERAL CRYSTAL: Made from glass and protects watch from scratches. CARING FOR YOUR TIMEPIECE: Your Tommy Hilfiger watch has been developed with meticulous attention to quality, function and detail. A maintenance interval of 3 to 5 years is recommended, in addition to any required battery replacement. Never open the watch yourself.