Jessica Simpson Women's Songbird Tie Neck Ruffle Sleeve Blouse, Buckthorn Brown Buckthorn Flor, XSmall

Color - Buckthorn Brown Floral has a yellowish brown ground with pink tonal colored flower design printed allover, made in a nice woven fabric Style - Tie split neck Ruffle trim sleeve blouse with empire waist, long bell sleeves and feminine loose fit pullover body that can be easily dressed up or down. Versatility - Works great with all bottoms from slacks to jeans or leggings to skirts providing the flexability you like in a wardrobe. Length - This cute knit pullover is 25 1/4 inches from center front with a 49 inch hem sweep Jessica’s philosophy is that all body types need to be celebrated without sacrificing comfort or style.