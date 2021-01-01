Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's So Cozy Ankle Boot, Brown, 6

imported synthetic sole shaft measures approximately ankle from arch "heel measures approximately 1.25" "boot opening measures approximately 9.61" around" sustainably crafted: eco-conscious fabric toe box, linings and topcloth made from recycled bottles, and heel counter made from recycled materials. materials: faux leather upper with shearling collar made from recycled bottles. fit: lace-up front for a secure fit. sustainable comfort: insole technology with anatomical cushioning, comfort & support. movement: lightweight, flexible construction moves with you.; Closure type: Zipper