SOUL Naturalizer Women's Sneakers IVORY - Ivory Snake-Embossed Turner Slip-On Sneaker - Women

Ivory Snake-Embossed Turner Slip-On Sneaker - Women. Ground your look in sporty-chic style with this slip-on sneaker featuring a snake-embossed upper with lustrous zip details. Signature cushioning throughout the footbed cradles your every step, while antimicrobial lining keeps your feet fresh. FeaturesAll-Thru ComfortTM suede sock and lining, memory foam footbed with arch supportFlex grooves for extra flexibilityLightweight and flexible constructionProduct Details1.75'' heelMemory foamArch supportAntimicrobial sock liningMan-made upperMan-made liningMan-made traction soleImported