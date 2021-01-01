M Made in Italy Women's Sleeveless V-Neck Hi-Low Dress, Gucci, Extra Large

Enjoy a sunny days in this soft lightweight linen and featuring a hi-low hem, V-neckline and sleeveless cut From M Made in Italy - This dress features: A sleeveless cut, hi-low hem, soft lightweight linen, relaxed fit, soft fabric for all day comfort, flowy silhouette Free-flowing about your figure, this breezy hi-low dress gives you go-to style when it's warm out. A v-neckline frames your face with casual allure M Made in Italy: is a complete lifestyle collection, featuring natural fabrics, a variety of prints & textures designed and manufactured in Italy Machine Wash in Cold Water Separately. Flat Dry