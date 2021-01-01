Women's Sleeveless Knit Dress - Universal Thread Coral L, Pink

Update your casual warm-weather looks with this Sleeveless Dress from Universal Thread™. This cool and comfortable sleeveless dress is made from 100percent cotton for a soft and breathable fit — making it sure to be a warm-weather favorite. It's styled with a simple crewneck and a knee-length hem for easy wear, while side slits offer more room for movement. Pair this dress with slip-on flats, casual sneaks or wedge heel sandals to create your own unique personal aesthetic. Color: Coral. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.