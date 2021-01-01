Oscar de la Renta Women's Sleeveless Asymmetric Draped Blouse - Dark Navy - Size 4

Draped for an elegant look, this sleeveless jersey top is a modern asymmetric piece that favors romantic pleating for a richly textured look. Roundneck Sleeveless Side button-and-loop closure Gathered neckline Pleated side panel Seamed waist Asymmetric pleated sash Viscose Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 25" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size 2. Selloff Women's - S/o W Designer Sportswea > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Oscar de la Renta. Color: Dark Navy. Size: 4.