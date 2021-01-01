Nap Chat Women's Sleep Tops BLACK - Black & Snow Leopard 'Bake Christmas Cookies' Jogger Pajama Set - Women & Plus

Black & Snow Leopard 'Bake Christmas Cookies' Jogger Pajama Set - Women & Plus. Deck your dreams with boughs of seasonal style when you drift off in this Christmas-themed pajama set. Comfortable cotton fabric ensures a festive, feel-good fit. Includes black graphic slouchy pullover and snow leopard pajama joggers (two pieces total)Full graphic text (pullover): I just want to drink wine and bake Christmas cookies.Pullover (size S): 24'' long from high point of shoulder to hemJoggers (size S): 29'' inseamPullover: lightweight French terry knit100% combed ringspun cottonMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USA