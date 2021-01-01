Nap Chat Women's Sleep Bottoms BLACK - Black & Black Plaid Mask Polar Bear Pajama Set - Women & Plus

Black & Black Plaid Mask Polar Bear Pajama Set - Women & Plus. Embrace the holiday season with a dash of humor in this cozy pajama set that'll have family smiling with its quirky message.Includes black tee and black plaid bottoms (two pieces total)1X = 14W 16W, 2X = 18W 20W, 3X = 22W 24W, 4X = 26W 28WTee (size S): 26" long from high point of shoulder to hemBottoms (size S): 31'' inseamBottoms (size 1x): 32'' inseamTee: 100% cottonBottoms: 100% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USA