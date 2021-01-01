PixieLady Women's Sleep Bottoms B027A24793 - Black Dragonfly Crewneck Sweatshirt Pajama Set - Women & Plus

Black Dragonfly Crewneck Sweatshirt Pajama Set - Women & Plus. Through evening slumbers and lazy weekends, this whimsical graphic sweatshirt keeps you cozy-comfy with lightweight, stretchy material. Coordinating joggers give you a well-matched ensemble for casual hangouts. Made for ZulilyIncludes black dragonfly sweatshirt and black joggers (two pieces total)95% brushed polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.