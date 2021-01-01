Romantichut Women's Sleep Bottoms RED - Red & Green Stripe-Trim 'Merry Christmas' Antlers Pajama Set - Women

Red & Green Stripe-Trim 'Merry Christmas' Antlers Pajama Set - Women. Inspire sweet dreams of sugar plums with this pajama set that features a merry graphic and festive stripe trim. Long sleeves provide cozy coverage, and banded cuffs on the bottoms seal out drafts. Includes red and green stripe-trim graphic long-sleeve tee and red and green stripe-trim pajama pants (two pieces total)Full graphic text (tee): Merry Christmas.Tee (size S): 24.02'' long from high point of shoulder to hem to hemPants (size S): 38.58'' inseamKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported