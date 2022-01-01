Three Ps In A Pod Women's Sleep Bottoms - Red & Gray Polka Dot Personalized Shorts Pajama Set - Girls & Women

Red & Gray Polka Dot Personalized Shorts Pajama Set - Girls & Women. Add a charming personalized touch to your snooze-ready wardrobe with this coordinating monogram pajama set, crafted from a breathable cotton blend for dream-worthy comfort. Includes gray monogram tee and red polka dot shorts (two pieces total)Full graphic text: (your personalized name)90% cotton / 10% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryAssembled in the USA using imported materials Shipping note: This item will be personalized just for you. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.