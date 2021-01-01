Columbia Women's Size Silver Ridge Lite Long Sleeve Shirt, Mauve Vapor, 2X Plus

Advertisement
OMNI-WICK - The ultimate moisture management technology for the outdoors. Omni-Wick quickly moves moisture from the skin into the fabric where it spreads across the surface to quickly evaporate—keeping you cool and your clothing dry. HANDY FEATURES: It features two chest pockets to keep your small items secure. ADJUSTABLE FEATURES: Front button closures and button-down cuffs add adjustable comfort. CASUAL FIT: With 100% cotton fabric, this women's flannel features a casual fit perfect for everyday wear. ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY: Columbia Women's Silver Ridge Lite Long Sleeve Shirt features signature wicking fabric that pulls moisture away from the body so sweat can evaporate quickly and UPF 40 sun protection.