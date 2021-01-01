925 Sterling Silver ring, perfect for everyday wear and stacking. A ring perfect with any outfit, it's one of those you'll never take off. LOOKING AFTER YOUR JEWELLERY Many factors can influence the condition of jewellery. Therefore you should make sure that your jewellery is properly cleaned, repaired and stored. Take care to avoid extreme humidity or heat as this may cause tarnishing. This will keep them looking their best. CARE INSTRUCTIONS Please follow these steps to ensure your beautiful jewellery lasts a lifetime. WEARING Always protect your jewellery from knocks, scratches, chemicals, sunlight and heat/cold to minimise these effects. We recommend removing jewellery when you shower or bathe and particularly when on the beach, in the sea and in chlorinated water. Avoid spraying perfume or applying creams directly onto your jewellery. Keep away from extreme temperatures, humidity and sunlight, and avoid wearing your jewellery when using bleach. To protect your jewellery, pieces should be individually placed in a pouch or within a soft lined box to stop them being scratched or tangled. Ideally store your jewellery in a dark, cool and dry place, and try to keep pieces apart, so that they don't rub together or tangle up. CLEANING METAL Using a soft, lint free cloth is an effective way to keep your jewellery looking shiny and lustrous. Do not use tissue paper or paper towels to clean metal as they can cause scratching. Women's Silver Sophie Ring Savage & Rose