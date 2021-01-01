From latelita
Women's Silver Rhodium Opulence Baguette Cocktail Ring LATELITA
Art deco inspired, the Opulence baguette cocktail ring dazzles with rows of clear sparkling baguette and square shaped zircons, beautifully set within two elongated triangles that come together to form a diamond shaped rhodium dipped design. Ideal for those who adore statement jewellery with lots of sparkle. This stunning ring hugs the finger to dazzle and shimmer as it catches the light. This adjustable ring cleverly opens and closes where the two triangles meet at the top of this ring. This ring is a great finishing touch to any bridal, evening or cocktail party outfit. Materials: Handcrafted in 925 sterling silver. White zirconia. Packaging: This item is presented in Latelita London signature packaging. Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray. Women's Silver Rhodium Opulence Baguette Cocktail Ring LATELITA