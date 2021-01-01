Ola Wai Water Rings are minimalist and unpredictable. The shank morphs with each turn, an ever changing surface. Wai is Water in Hawaiian, symbolic of home, the bosom, the source. Wear one alone, in multiples or mix and match with 18K vermeil rings. Hand-carved and sculpted, cast Also available in 18K Vermeil (18K gold over solid sterling silver) Lead and nickel free Made in Hawaii CARE Please store your jewelry in a cool, dry place, ideally in anti-tarnish pouches. All jewelry will eventually tarnish, so 'Alohi Kai silver jewelry comes with a non-toxic coating to ward it off. After wearing, just clean with gentle soap and water, and dry with a soft cloth. After a while the coating may wear off; if it does we recommend a soft polishing cloth in addition to the soap and water. And remember to care for your jewelry by keeping it away from harsh chemicals including chlorine, salt and beauty products. Also avoid knocking, scratching or otherwise damaging your jewelry while performing activities. Look after your jewelry and it will last generations! WAI (water) Ola has many meanings in Hawaiian, among them are life, health, well-being; alive, living; heal, survive, thrive. Each design in the Ola Collection is inspired by something that sustained and helped the Hawaiians thrive. Water symbolises the source, the bosom, life. In many cultures it reflects fertility, purity and wisdom. While fresh water is essential to plants, animals and people, to Hawaiians wai was more than just sustenance. As an island kingdom, water was life. Concerns over protecting and accessing water shaped social structures, created land divisions, and shaped religious beliefs. Kanawai was followed - a rule of law that dictated the "equal sharing of water." Women's Silver Ola Wai Water Ring 7 'Alohi Kai Jewelry