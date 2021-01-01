From rachel jackson
Women's Silver Mini T-Bar Huggie Hoop Earrings Rachel Jackson
Advertisement
This mini, Art Deco inspired, ridged t-bar sits directly on a hinged huggie hoop, creating a stylishly minimal everyday earring. Sterling silver. Part of the Momento collection, these timeless and elegant pieces were designed during covid and evoke the emotions we all felt when time stood still. The simplicity of their design represents balance, calm and perspective, and circles reflect the deep connections that we made with both people and the nature around us. All Rachel Jackson London jewellery is sterling silver or 22 carat gold plate on sterling silver. When not being worn, we recommend that you store your jewellery in the box that it came in. This will minimise the effects of sunlight and the environment, and prevent chains from getting tangled. Avoid all contact with water, body lotions, perfumes, sun creams, cleaning products and make-up as these will affect the plating. To keep your jewellery sparkling, you can polish it gently with a soft jewellery cloth. Women's Silver Mini T-Bar Huggie Hoop Earrings Rachel Jackson