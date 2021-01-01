These elegant sunburst hoops are edgy yet feminine and designed to bring out your inner goddess! With sharply defined lines etched art deco detailing, these sterling silver earrings will arrive in a complimentary gift box. Also available in 22ct gold plated sterling silver. Sterling silver When not worn store in a box provided Avoid contact with water, body lotions, perfumes, sun creams, cleaning products To keep your jewellery sparkling, you can polish it gently with a soft jewellery cloth Women's Silver Electric Goddess Statement Hoops Rachel Jackson