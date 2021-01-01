Your not so basic ring! Our chain rings are easily adjustable and fit any ring size from 3 to 8 comfortably. You can switch between fingers to style a different look every day! Crafted using .925 sterling silver and features 5 hand picked fine crystals. Jewelry is fragile and should be handled with care. Excessive bending will cause the pieces to break, keep adjustments to a minimum. Do not over-expose your jewelry to continuous moisture. Take off your jewelry while bathing and in salt water. Women's Silver Crystal Chain Ring In June and Valentina