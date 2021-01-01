Claddagh ring in silver adorned with two hands holding a heart. Inspired by the rings of the same name whose first sketches date back to 16th century Ireland, the L'Accroche Coeur collection embodies a potent symbol of friendship, eternal love, and fidelity, which will continue for generations to seal feelings. Silver 925/1000 It also exists in vermeil. To be paired according to your desires with jewelry from the New Collection or the Permanent Collection. 925/1000 sterling silver. Avoid any contact with water, cream, perfume. Clean with a soft cloth. When you are not wearing your jewellery, keep it in a pouch, away from humidity. Women's Silver Claddagh Ring Agnès de Verneuil