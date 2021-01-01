8 Ball 2 Tone Mini Charm, is cast in 18kt gold-plated Sterling Silver with 18kt gold plate detail. It hangs on a sterling silver hoop earring & is sold as singles. 8 Ball Mini Charm can also be hung on a chain. Also available in 18kt gold plate with sterling silver detail. In order to keep your Sterling Silver jewellery in perfect condition for the longest time, treat it with proper care. Here are few tips on how to keep your True Rocks looking brand new Avoid contact with water droplets, natural springs and chemicals found in swimming pools, it causes severe tarnishing and may cause discoloration Avoid contact with chemicals, apply your lotion and perfume BEFORE putting on the jewellery Women's Silver 18kt Gold 2 Tone Sterling & Plated 8 Ball Mini Charm On Hoop True Rocks