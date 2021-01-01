With A braided and adjustable back detail. A dress made in soft silky satin fabric and perfect for any occasion. Made in our UK studio the dress features adjustable tie neck and back it is part lined and is a One Size(UK8-14) full length dress. Style inspiration. We would style this dress up for Garden Parties with heels, accessories with freshwater pearl earrings. For Daytimes dress down with trainers and large frame sunglasses. Satin polyester. Machine washable. Made in the UK Women's Grey Silk Tallulah Halter Satin Maxi Dress COCOOVE