Shirt made of fleshy, noble satin in a soft sky blue colour. Pointy shoulders slightly accented with small padding. Covered fastening with subtle small buttons. Long sleeves with slits at the wrists. For an complete elegant look combine it with GWEN HOW BLUE AM I and BLAIR HOW BLUE AM I BLAZER. For the best fit, please refer to the detailed sizing table, which you can find in the Size Guide tab, and the detailed measurements in the SIZING tab. Hand wash at 15 °C in delicate detergents Iron at 110 °C COMPOSITION: 82% Cupro, 18% Silk Women's Blue Silk Stevie How Am I Shirt Medium Aggi