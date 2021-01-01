From ethereal london
Meet the Sakura print midi kimono robe dress. A simple, elegant silk kimono style dress with contrast black detailing, a fuller skirt and dipped hem for a flattering silhouette. The gorgeous, oriental-inspired floral print is styled into a kimono dress with fitted waistline, fastened with a tie and modern style popper. The fuller skirt for and the dipped hem creates a flattering silhouette and an unusual twist on the kimono. The length sweeps mid calf at the front and hits the ankle at the back. The style comes with its own slip dress and can be worn as a dress or open as a layering piece. This dress is perfect for events, parties and winter weddings, just team with heels and accessories or pair with black boots and a leather jacket to take you from day to evening. Composition Shell: 100% Silk Slip: 100% Polyester Trim/Belt: 100% Silk Wash Care Dry Clean only Dress Length 128cm Model wears size 8 Women's Green Silk Sakura Print Kimono Midi Dress XS Ethereal London