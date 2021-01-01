From emma wallace
Women's Silk Penny Romper Small Emma Wallace
Advertisement
The silk romper. The Penny Romper is a refreshing romper in our Oasis print exclusively designed by Emma Wallace. The relaxed fit makes it perfect for any occasion. The neckline has a popper fastening. The back features a wrap detail opening that sits just above bra fastening line for comfortable wear. Waistline is elasticated and has an optional tie belt for self styling. Sleeves are long bell sleeves with drawstring cuffs. Hand wash at 30 degrees centigrade or dry clean Iron on medium heat to restore lustre Fabric is 100% Silk Women's Silk Penny Romper Small Emma Wallace