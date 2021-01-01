Drape yourself in silk from night to day in this new loungewear collection Emma Silk. This Kimono inspired Dressing Gown is the perfect throw over with a self-tie belt that cinches you in at the waist and oversized sleeves. Slip it on for breakfast or an evening of pampering! Trimmed with neat piping, this 'Papaver' print set is made from lustrous silk-satin printed with a Wild Poppy inspired print that's been designed exclusively by Emma Wallace. Fabric is 100% Silk Satin. Made in Hong Kong. Handwash with specialist silk wash at 30 degrees centigrade or dry clean. Iron on medium heat to restore lustre. Women's Blue Silk Papaver Dressing Gown Small Emma Wallace