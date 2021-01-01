Advertisement
Channel your inner blonde bombshell with Marilyn, a glossy 100% organic Mulberry silk v-neck classic silk slip dress that you can wear both indoors and out. Soft to the touch and incredibly versatile, you'll want one of these in every shade. MORUS is setting the highest standard for silk: -100% organic Mulberry silk - All-natural - Sustainable - Integrated French seam for lasting quality - Certified by Oeko-Tex standard 100 - Silk 22MM fabric - International Certification: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 - Easy silk care: Hand wash or Machine Wash in Cold Water on Gentle Cycle. Hang to dry." - Professional Dry Cleaning Recommended - Hand wash or Machine wash in lukewarm water (30°C) on the most gentle cycle available. - Minimize spin time. - Do Not Use Bleaches - Do Not Tumble Dry - Hang dry if possible, however, avoid direct sunlight exposure. - Use neutral or special detergent for silk Women's Purple Silk 22Mm Organic Dress Elegant V-Neck-Marilyn Pale XS Morus