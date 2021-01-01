From pink house mustique
Women's Black Silk Lotty B Jumpsuit XL Pink House Mustique
Our sensational crepe-de-chine silk jumpsuit features a plunging V neck coming up to an elegant halter-neck collar fastened at the nape with two delicate mother of pearl buttons. Elasticated ankles ensure the smoothest of fits. It has discreet hook and eye fastenings to the bottom of the V neck opening and includes a lovely tassel tie which threads through little hoops on the side seams to bring in the waist, if desired. This jazzy tropical repeat print in monochrome black and white is inspired by the spiky silhouette of a Fan Palm leaf. As with all our silks sent to you in a beautiful LB presentation box. Fabric: 100% Silk Crepe-de-Chine Print: Single Palm Repeat Colour: Black / White 100% Crepe de Chine Gently hand wash using a mild detergent solution and lukewarm or cold water Low steam or iron if needed Do not soak, wring, bleach or tumble dry If in doubt, seek advice from your dry cleaner