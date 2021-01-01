Meet the Leilani wrap dress. A beautiful update of our best selling Luciana Midi, printed in an understated monochrome ditsy floral print, making this dress is extremely versatile. Leilani is a feminine silk dress silhouette with a fixed wrap detail and contrast tie belt at the waist to cinch you in and a hidden side zip fastening to ensure the perfect fit. This style has a dipped hem to elegantly sweep over the calf at the front and dip to the ankle at the back and the sleeves have been update to create a subtle statement while offering feminine coverage for the arms. Composition Shell: 100% Silk Lining: 100% Polyester Wash Care Dry Clean only Women's Black Silk Leilani Print Midi Dress XS Ethereal London