Our gorgeous silk satin kimono, with large silk lined kimono sleeves and a belt to tie at the waist. The perfect statement piece to wear out or go super luxe at home. Made for our website exclusives; We made these from fabric we had in stock so were able to off at a better price. Just a few available. 'Lucid' print is a series of psychedelic, 'trippy' paintings. As always made in limited edition in England, fully french seamed. Please note, print placement varies from garment to garment. UK sizing;(flexibility on size, as generously sized and wrap around / belt tie function).Extra small 8Small 10Medium 12Large 14 dry clean only Women's Silk Kimono In Lucid Medium Klements