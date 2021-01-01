Our iconic printed silk blouse. Printed in a BYLUMA proprietary floral design on 100% habotai sheer silk. The white flower is printed on the front as well as the sleeve with a gentle lace detail creating the raglan sleeve effect. High collar and buttoned from the back. Hand finished sleeves and wrist bands. The back and front have identical shape and size allowing wearing the back plain black side to the front as well, leaving the teardrop opening in the front. Composition: 100% Silk Care instructions: do not wash with water / dry clean / do not use chlorine / do not use dryer / ironing low temperature Women's Black Silk Floral Printed Blouse Small BYLUMA