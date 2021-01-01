From genevie
Women's Blue Silk Delilah Kimono XL Genevie
A classic colour palette of blue and white, makes Delilah lighthearted, simple and elegant. Symmetrical patterns of hand painted blue flowers dance on a gorgeously fresh white silk. Delilah will look stunning on your next beachside holiday as a relaxed cover-up over sundresses or jeans and white t-shirt or conjure that fresh summer feeling with some luxurious lounging at home. An easy free flowing fit makes Delilah the perfect gift for yourself or a loved one. 100% Silk Designed in Australia Gentle hand wash & cool iron 100 % Satin Silk Designed in Australia Women's Blue Silk Delilah Kimono XL Genevie