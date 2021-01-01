From matara
Women's White Signature Up Earring Gold Matara
A message is portrayed with Matara Signature line. The high luster pearl is put inside a silver cage to give a meaning that "True beauty is inside every women". Each piece of our products are hand-made by one of the most talented local artisans in Thailand. Pearl color: Natural color Material: Silver 925, White Gold Plated Gently wipe jewellery with a soft cloth to remove body oil or dirt before putting them away. Do not clean with water and soap. Keep pearl away from chlorine bleach, vinegar, ammonia, hairspray, perfume and cosmetic, as these substances will damage the pearl surface. Make sure to put pearl on after finished spraying perfume or hairspray and putting on makeup. Also, remove pearls before excising to keep them away from perspiration. Women's White Signature Up Earring Gold Matara