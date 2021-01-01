b new york Women's Short Sleeve V-Neck Asymmetrical Hem Dress, Ivory/Olive Oil, XL

STYLE plus DESIGN: For a stylish statement, this lightweight textured stripe dress has a V-neck and seam details at the front, making it an essential for warm weather. EFFORTLESS plus COMFORTABLE: At b new york, we believe less is more. We believe in clothing that is both modern and timeless. Clothing that lasts more than a season. That you shouldn’t have to sacrifice beauty for sustainability. All our clothing is designed with this philosophy in mind. Fit type: Loose Item Package Weight: 1.0 pounds