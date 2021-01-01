From knox rose
Women's Short Sleeve Smocked Front Shift Dress - Knox Rose Pink XXL
Add some fluttery flair to your everyday wear with this Short-Sleeve Smocked Front Shift Dress from Knox Rose™. Designed from lightweight fabric for comfy wear, this short-sleeve dress features a smocked front and flutter sleeves to add chic style to your closet. Whether you're on a day outing or hanging out with your friends at night, this smocked front dress will make the perfect outfit for all the occasions — just pair it with your favorite pair of sandals to complete your look. Size: XXL. Color: pink/rose. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Rayon.