From niza
Women's Black Short Dress With Floral Printing & Embroidery Large NIZA
Advertisement
Short floral print polyester dress Round neck finished in V, front opening with beaded embroidery and honeycomb gathering on shoulders finished with ruffles, it is ideal to enjoy the spring summer 2021 season, each of our designs are unique and inimitable, due to the manual manufacturing process of them. Washing machine at 30ºC with short spin and similar colors. Do not bleach. Cold iron inside out, max 110⁰C. No dry cleaning. Do not use dryer. 100% polyester Women's Black Short Dress With Floral Printing & Embroidery Large NIZA