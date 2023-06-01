Womens Senior Class of 2023 Fun Senior Year Graduation Celebration Premium T-Shirt

This item is perfect for the those graduating High School or College in 2023. Features a cool, retro vintage sunset and lets everyone know you're a member of the graduating senior class of 2022. Perfect for graduation parties & end of year celebrations Makes a great Christmas, Hanukkah, or Graduation gift. A perfect Birthday present for those graduating with the Class of 2023. Perfect for seniors who are ready to wear their cap and gown & receive their diploma. Great gift idea for a daughter or niece This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.