Fossil Women's Scarlette Micro Quartz Stainless Steel and Stainless Steel Three-Hand Watch, Color: Silver, Silver (Model: ES5105)

Fossil has always been inspired by American creativity and ingenuity. Since 1984, we’ve strived to bring new life into the industry by making quality, fashionable watches and accessories that were both fun and accessible. Our Scarlette Micro watch features an elegant case and effortless, easy-to-wear size. Featuring time-honored Roman numerals and sticks, it's a decidedly feminine take on one of our favorite tom(girl) watches. Case size: 28mm; Band size: 14mm; quartz movement with three-hand analog display and date window; hardened mineral crystal lens resists scratches; imported Stainless steel case with purple dial; stainless steel bracelet band with 2-pusher foldover clasp closure Water resistant to 50m (165ft): suitable for short periods of recreational swimming and showering, but not diving or snorkeling Customize your watch with complimentary engraving at a local Fossil store. Engraving is available at participating U.S. and Canadian full-priced and outlet Fossil stores. This service is not applicable on all accessories.