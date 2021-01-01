From aerosoft
Aerosoft Women's Sandals Green - Green Veawil Sandal - Women
Green Veawil Sandal - Women. Step into cushioned comfort on warmer days with this pair of stylish yet supportive sandals featuring a water-resistent design and foot-aligning silhouette.Size note: Please refer to the size chart to ensure best fit as the brand has updated the sizing.FeaturesPU-injected midsole with rubber outsole and tattered lower base for stability and traction on uneven surfacesLow heel cup aids in a stable alignment to postureShock absorbentWater resistantMedium arch supportProduct Details0.75'' heelMan-made upperMan-made liningMan-made soleImported